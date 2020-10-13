Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Achieves Market Cap of $301,570.46

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $301,570.46 and approximately $351.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

