Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and approximately $698,517.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,422.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.02142229 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00656593 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,326,189 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.