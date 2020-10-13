Unification (FUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $980,654.50

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $980,654.50 and $143,318.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.01495084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154475 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

