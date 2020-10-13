Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($60.00).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a one year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

