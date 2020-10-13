United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 3,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

