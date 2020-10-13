United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.60 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 107,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

