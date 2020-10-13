UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $16.25-16.55 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNH stock opened at $329.97 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average is $295.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

