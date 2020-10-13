US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of US Gold from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of US Gold stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.50. US Gold has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Gold will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

