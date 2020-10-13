USD Coin Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $443.57 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, FCoin, CPDAX and OKEx. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.03352176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,812,169,319 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,804,296,856 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Poloniex, CoinEx, Crex24, Korbit, OKEx, FCoin, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

