VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 58,456.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,692,000. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,702. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

