Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.