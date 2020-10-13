Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after buying an additional 2,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

