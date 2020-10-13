Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.87. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $192.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

