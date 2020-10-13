Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $192.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

