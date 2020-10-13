Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is CX Institutional’s 4th Largest Position

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $187.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

