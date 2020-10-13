Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after buying an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $68,698,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

