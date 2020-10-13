Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 76,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. 4,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

