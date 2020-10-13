Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $108,730,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $19,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,068. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

