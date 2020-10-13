Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $323.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.24.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.