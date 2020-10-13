Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.