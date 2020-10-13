Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $49,116,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,488,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $13,866,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $7,367,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

