Verge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Verge has a market capitalization of $72.70 million and $1.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00434395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,371,906,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, TradeOgre, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Crex24, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

