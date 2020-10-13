Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $184,333,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

VZ opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

