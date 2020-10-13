Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $281.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,828. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $172.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after purchasing an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after buying an additional 277,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

