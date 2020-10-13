VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VF from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VF by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.