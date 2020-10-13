ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. It is well poised to benefit from robust growth in Government Systems segment, backed by high bandwidth subscriber base. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by COVID-19. It announced the expansion of its residential Internet service to 14 more states in Brazil. The company enjoys favorable industry trends and is seeking opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary-wing aircraft that can emerge as a key profit churner. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional satellite communication providers. However, high R&D costs and in-flight connectivity weakness resulting from COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hinder Viasat’s revenue growth in fiscal 2021.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $36.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,808.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 2,556,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after buying an additional 457,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,227 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 4.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

