Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79. The company has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

