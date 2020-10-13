Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.94 ($35.22).

EPA:VIV opened at €24.93 ($29.33) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.22. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

