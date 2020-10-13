VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) versus Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.43 $137.83 million N/A N/A VOESTALPINE AG/ADR $14.14 billion 0.34 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -19.61

Gibson Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VOESTALPINE AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 2.95% 22.63% 5.73% VOESTALPINE AG/ADR -3.14% -6.39% -2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gibson Energy and VOESTALPINE AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 6 6 0 2.50 VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 4 0 1 0 1.40

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than VOESTALPINE AG/ADR.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats VOESTALPINE AG/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wires, drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

