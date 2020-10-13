Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.