W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.86.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.27. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.