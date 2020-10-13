Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

