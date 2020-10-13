Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.09

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.09 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 1842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.40.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

