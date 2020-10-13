Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.78

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 110.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

NYSE WSO opened at $238.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

