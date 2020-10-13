Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $203.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

