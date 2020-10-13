Wedbush Boosts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $46.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $84.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

