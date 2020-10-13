Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

10/9/2020 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

10/1/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/15/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Antares Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/21/2020 – Antares Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/17/2020 – Antares Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Antares Pharma Inc alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $9,886,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,573,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.