Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $195.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -135.33, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $171.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $3,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

