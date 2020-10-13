Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

