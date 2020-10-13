Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) versus digitiliti (NASDAQ:DIGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Western Digital has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Digital and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital -1.49% 6.72% 2.45% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Digital and digitiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital 0 7 20 0 2.74 digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Digital currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.19%. Given Western Digital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Digital is more favorable than digitiliti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Western Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Western Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Digital and digitiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital $16.74 billion 0.70 -$250.00 million $2.24 17.10 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

digitiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Digital.

Summary

Western Digital beats digitiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions. The company also provides data center devices and solutions comprising enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; data center solutions, including HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; and data storage platforms and systems. In addition, it offers client solution, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client SSDs; removable cards used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; universal serial bus flash drives used in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products for in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music and documents to tablets, smartphones, and personal computers (PCs). The company sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. Western Digital Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

