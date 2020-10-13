Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westrock will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Westrock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

