Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,048.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,048.33 ($39.83).

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,815 ($36.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total value of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

LON:WTB traded down GBX 57 ($0.74) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,256 ($29.47). The stock had a trading volume of 174,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,308.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,481.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,194 ($67.86).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

