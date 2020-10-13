WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans — Dividend of $0.13

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.39.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

