Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

