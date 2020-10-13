Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

