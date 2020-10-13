Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,211,000 after buying an additional 714,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.27. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

