Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 251 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

