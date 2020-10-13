Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $15.17 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

