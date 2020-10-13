Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,220.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 693,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

