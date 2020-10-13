Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 132,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

